Derrick Walsh Sells 4,846 Shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock

Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) EVP Derrick Walsh sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $490,463.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,502.56. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Axos Financial Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.59. Axos Financial, Inc has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $101.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $385.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axos Financial from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $107.50 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE: AX) is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

