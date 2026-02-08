Insider Selling: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells $451,080.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 10,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $451,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 575,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,746,062.25. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,581 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $260,018.79.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.39, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Power Integrations by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Power Integrations by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 125.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Power Integrations

Here are the key news stories impacting Power Integrations this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped estimates and management gave solid near‑term revenue guidance; EPS of $0.23 beat the $0.19 consensus and revenue of $103.2M was roughly in line while Q1 revenue guidance was set at $104M–$109M, supporting the shares. Read More.

Q4 results topped estimates and management gave solid near‑term revenue guidance; EPS of $0.23 beat the $0.19 consensus and revenue of $103.2M was roughly in line while Q1 revenue guidance was set at $104M–$109M, supporting the shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.215 (2.4% increase), maintaining a cash‑return signal that can appeal to income and value investors ahead of the Feb 27 ex‑dividend date.

The board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.215 (2.4% increase), maintaining a cash‑return signal that can appeal to income and value investors ahead of the Feb 27 ex‑dividend date. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and a $55 price target, which implies upside vs. recent levels and may attract momentum buyers. Read More.

Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and a $55 price target, which implies upside vs. recent levels and may attract momentum buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management announced a cost‑reduction program (about a 7% workforce reduction) and a renewed focus on industrial end‑market growth — a near‑term restructuring charge but potentially margin‑accretive over time. Read More.

Management announced a cost‑reduction program (about a 7% workforce reduction) and a renewed focus on industrial end‑market growth — a near‑term restructuring charge but potentially margin‑accretive over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Board and leadership filings (including indemnification items) were disclosed; these are procedural for now and carry no immediate financial impact unless followed by further governance developments. Read More.

Board and leadership filings (including indemnification items) were disclosed; these are procedural for now and carry no immediate financial impact unless followed by further governance developments. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: several executives and a director disclosed stock sales in early February (notable blocks by a director and VPs). Persistent insider selling can be perceived negatively even if for diversification or tax reasons. Read More.

Insider selling: several executives and a director disclosed stock sales in early February (notable blocks by a director and VPs). Persistent insider selling can be perceived negatively even if for diversification or tax reasons. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Inventory levels increased in the quarter, raising a modest demand/mix concern that could pressure near‑term margins if channel conditions don’t normalize. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

