Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Director Sells $373,415.00 in Stock

Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) Director Todd Teske sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.45, for a total transaction of $373,415.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,669.45. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:LII opened at $529.92 on Friday. Lennox International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.19 and a 52-week high of $689.44. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.67.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.76 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 80.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Lennox International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.500-25.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.38%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 0.6% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 52.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 52.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $493.00 to $541.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Lennox International from $563.00 to $534.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.00.

Lennox International Inc is a global manufacturer of climate control products and services, principally serving residential and commercial heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a range of products including furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, air handlers, packaged rooftop units and related controls and indoor air quality equipment. Lennox also supplies aftermarket parts and accessories and supports its product lines with technical service, training and warranty programs for dealer and distribution partners.

Originally founded in 1895 by Dave Lennox, the company has grown from its early roots into a multinational business with operations concentrated in North America and a presence in other international markets.

