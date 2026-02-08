Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 861,962 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861,962 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $109,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $76.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $76.40.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

