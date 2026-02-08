Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,243,500 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $108,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1%

SCHX stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

