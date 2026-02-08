Insider Buying: Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) Director Buys $520,000.00 in Stock

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Deason bought 25,000 shares of Galaxy Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. This trade represents a 73.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GLXY opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47. Galaxy Digital Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Galaxy Digital by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Galaxy Digital by 1,651.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Galaxy Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Galaxy Digital by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in Galaxy Digital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a share repurchase program authorizing up to $200 million of Class A common stock over the next 12 months (open‑market or negotiated buys; Nasdaq purchases capped at ~5% of outstanding shares; program can be suspended). This buyback is the primary catalyst for today’s upside as investors view it as a signal of confidence and a way to support the stock. Galaxy approves buyback

BTIG and other brokers reiterated Buy/Outperform stances, providing continued institutional support that helps underpin sentiment if buyback execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus broker view still sits around “Moderate Buy” with a range of price targets; this mixed but generally favorable coverage tempers volatility but leaves upside dependent on execution and crypto market moves. Consensus recommendation

Consensus broker view still sits around “Moderate Buy” with a range of price targets; this mixed but generally favorable coverage tempers volatility but leaves upside dependent on execution and crypto market moves. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target (reported as lower than earlier) but left an overweight stance — a moderate signal that helps relative positioning but reduces some upside from higher targets. Morgan Stanley coverage

Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target (reported as lower than earlier) but left an overweight stance — a moderate signal that helps relative positioning but reduces some upside from higher targets. Negative Sentiment: Galaxy reported a $482 million net loss in Q4 2025 and missed revenue expectations, which sparked earlier heavy selling and remains a core reason for near‑term downside risk and analyst forecast trimming. Q4 loss report

Galaxy reported a $482 million net loss in Q4 2025 and missed revenue expectations, which sparked earlier heavy selling and remains a core reason for near‑term downside risk and analyst forecast trimming. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts cut near‑term forecasts after the Q4 results and some commentary remains pessimistic about short‑term earnings and crypto market dependency, which could re‑pressure the stock if buybacks or crypto prices disappoint. Analyst forecast cuts

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLXY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Galaxy Digital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on Galaxy Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLXY) is a diversified financial services and investment management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology sectors. Established in 2018 by Mike Novogratz, the company operates across trading, asset management, principal investing and advisory services. Galaxy Digital caters to institutional clients, high-net-worth investors and corporations seeking exposure to cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols and other blockchain-based assets.

In its trading division, Galaxy Digital provides market-making, execution and over-the-counter (OTC) solutions for a wide range of digital tokens.

