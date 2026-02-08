Mark Tompkins Sells 34,500 Shares of Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Stock

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Tompkins sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $507,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,790,488 shares in the company, valued at $26,338,078.48. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ALMU opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.97 million and a P/E ratio of -55.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. Aeluma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $25.88.

Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Aeluma had a negative net margin of 67.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aeluma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Aeluma by 79.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Aeluma during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeluma during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aeluma in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

ALMU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aeluma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aeluma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeluma in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeluma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications. Aeluma, Inc was formerly known as Parc Investments, Inc and changed its name to Aeluma, Inc June 2021.

