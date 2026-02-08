Middle Island Resources (ASX:MDI) Insider Purchases A$410,000.00 in Stock

Middle Island Resources Limited (ASX:MDI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Raihani bought 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, with a total value of A$410,000.00.

Daniel Raihani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Daniel Raihani purchased 4,000,000 shares of Middle Island Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, Daniel Raihani purchased 2,000,000 shares of Middle Island Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of A$56,000.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, Daniel Raihani acquired 4,331,104 shares of Middle Island Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$125,602.02.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Daniel Raihani acquired 668,896 shares of Middle Island Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 per share, with a total value of A$22,742.46.

Middle Island Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.27.

Middle Island Resources Company Profile

Middle Island Resources Limited engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral assets in Australia. It explores for copper and gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Barkly project that comprises 16 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 6,918 square kilometers located in the Barkly region of the Northern Territory. Middle Island Resources Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

