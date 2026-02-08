Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) CEO Sells $400,600.20 in Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $400,600.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,610.40. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $144,848.00.

On Friday, January 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,693 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $268,322.37.

On Thursday, January 29th, Jack Bendheim sold 6,772 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $271,692.64.

On Friday, January 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 1,235 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $50,079.25.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Jack Bendheim sold 13,158 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $552,372.84.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Jack Bendheim sold 14,687 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $612,154.16.

On Thursday, January 15th, Jack Bendheim sold 2,932 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $117,338.64.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,651 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $147,975.03.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 7,551 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $304,456.32.

On Friday, January 9th, Jack Bendheim sold 213 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $8,554.08.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $373.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,539,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,519,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 357,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 179,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 22.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 59,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price target on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

