Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. Acquires 1,400 Shares of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP) Stock

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,844. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ROP opened at $362.42 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.92 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird set a $550.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Melius Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $409.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $670.00 to $575.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $478.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 14.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

