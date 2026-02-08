Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) CAO Sells $319,550.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Werner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $319,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 58,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,389.70. This represents a 10.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 2.24.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.32 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,726,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,292,000 after buying an additional 326,367 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 26.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,867 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,142,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,564,000 after purchasing an additional 235,679 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 71.1% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,082,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 151.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,722 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWST shares. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a synthetic biology company specializing in the development and commercialization of DNA-based products and solutions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company has pioneered a proprietary silicon-based DNA synthesis platform designed for high-throughput production of synthetic genes and oligonucleotides. Twist leverages semiconductor manufacturing techniques to enable precise, scalable synthesis of DNA at speeds and volumes unattainable with traditional methods.

At the core of Twist’s offering is its proprietary platform that automates the synthesis of custom DNA fragments, gene libraries, and long oligonucleotides.

