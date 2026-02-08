Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Sells $579,991.41 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Gary Staley sold 24,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $579,991.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,869.31. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viavi Solutions News Roundup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 224,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 63,605 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 29.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 974,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 221,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,442,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Viavi Solutions this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 price target on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

