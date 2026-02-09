Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at $413,335,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in ASML by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $1,200.00 price objective on ASML in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

ASML Stock Up 4.7%

ASML stock opened at $1,413.01 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,493.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,214.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,009.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $555.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.89.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.