RFG Advisory LLC Sells 4,215 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after buying an additional 2,880,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,014,000 after buying an additional 2,195,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Key Procter & Gamble News
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Market technicals and dividend profile: PG has shown a strong technical bounce (breaking above its 200‑day SMA) and benefits from a steady dividend track record, which is attracting risk‑off flows into staples. 3 Consumer Staples Stocks Breaking Out This Month
- Positive Sentiment: Brand/innovation catalysts: Analysts note P&G is pushing faster Beauty & Personal Care innovation and premiumization to support pricing power and mix improvement—potentially underpinning revenue and margin resilience. Can Beauty & Personal Care Innovation Drive Procter & Gamble’s Growth?
- Positive Sentiment: High‑profile marketing push: A Super Bowl / Old Spice immersive experience is a short‑term promotional catalyst that can lift grooming revenues and brand engagement. Old Spice Super Bowl Experience
- Positive Sentiment: Subsidiary performance and shareholder returns: Procter & Gamble Health (India) reported strong Q3 FY26 results and declared an interim + special payout, underscoring cash generation in some business units. Procter & Gamble Health Posts Strong Q3 FY26 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street positioning: The consensus broker view is a “Moderate Buy” with a ~$167 target—supportive context but not a new catalyst. PG Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy”
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/earnings context: Recent commentary reviews PG’s mixed Q2 results, strong brand campaigns and valuation—useful framing for investors but unlikely to move the stock alone. A Look At Procter & Gamble (PG) Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate cuts: Zacks Research trimmed multiple quarterly and FY EPS forecasts (FY2027/FY2028 and selected quarters), which could pressure forward expectations and act as a near‑term headwind. Here is What to Know Beyond Why Procter & Gamble is a Trending Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold ~8,000 shares (~$1.26M) and materially reduced her direct holding; while insiders sell for many reasons, some investors view such disclosures negatively. SEC Form 4 – Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Sector valuation risk: Coverage (e.g., Barron’s) warns consumer staples are “frothy” after the recent run; elevated valuations across defensive names could prompt profit‑taking that weighs on PG. Staples Stocks Are Known for Safety. Now They Look Way Too Frothy.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,218. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $159.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $370.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.75 and a 200 day moving average of $150.30.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
