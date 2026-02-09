RFG Advisory LLC Sells 4,215 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after buying an additional 2,880,895 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,014,000 after buying an additional 2,195,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,218. The trade was a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $27,601,048.05. This represents a 34.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $159.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $370.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.75 and a 200 day moving average of $150.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

