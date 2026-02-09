Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 25.3% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 17th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,413.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,214.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,009.74. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,493.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

