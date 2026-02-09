Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 8,759 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after buying an additional 3,189,111 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,504,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,218. This represents a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $159.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $179.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.75 and a 200 day moving average of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.