Aberdeen Group plc Increases Stock Position in Personalis, Inc. $PSNL

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628,450 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 2.69% of Personalis worth $15,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 168,143 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter worth about $451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Personalis by 165.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after buying an additional 851,422 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Personalis by 67.0% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 92,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 103,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $1,117,541.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,857.24. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSNL opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSNL shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Personalis from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Personalis from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company’s core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

