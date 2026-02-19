DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,185,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,799 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $267,463,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $259,154,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 43.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,084,000 after buying an additional 797,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $226,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,642.56. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 15,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.59, for a total transaction of $3,068,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at $178,838,256.70. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,725 shares of company stock valued at $67,969,184. 5.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DASH. Wedbush boosted their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DoorDash from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.24.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $173.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 1.77. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.40 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.66 and a 200-day moving average of $232.23.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

