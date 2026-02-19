DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,185,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,190,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,799 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $267,463,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at about $259,154,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 43.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,084,000 after buying an additional 797,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Tony Xu emphasized DoorDash’s grocery advantage — wider partner footprint gives the company an edge vs. Amazon in grocery delivery, supporting growth and monetization hopes. DoorDash’s CEO says he’s got an edge on Amazon in groceries
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted strategic expansion beyond meal delivery — increased focus on owning the local commerce software/logistics stack, investments in Deliveroo and agentic AI are pitched as multi‑year growth drivers. DoorDash Q4 Earnings Highlight Deliveroo and Agentic AI Push
- Neutral Sentiment: Official results and shareholder letter: DoorDash released Q4 and full‑year 2025 financials and an annual letter outlining execution priorities (diversification, affordability, DashPass growth). Useful for long‑term thesis but offers limited surprise. DoorDash Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/commentary focus: market coverage highlighted ad growth and diversification as key drivers to watch going forward — these narratives temper the near‑term earnings focus. DoorDash earnings are today. It’s all about the outlook.
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS and revenue slightly missed consensus — $0.48 vs. $0.58 expected and $3.96B vs. $3.98B — prompting investor concern over near‑term execution vs. expectations. DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction & commentary: outlets say shares fell after results and guidance — investors disappointed by lackluster quarter and the message that management will ramp spending for international and Deliveroo, weighing on near‑term profitability. Doordash falls 8% on lackluster fourth-quarter results
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance/expense outlook: DoorDash expects adjusted EBITDA to be pressured in Q1 as it ramps international investments and increases its Deliveroo stake — a clear near‑term headwind for margins. DoorDash Expects Ramped-Up Spending to Dent First Quarter
- Negative Sentiment: Profit pressure from product mix: reporting notes customers want more complex (non‑food) deliveries, which raises costs and compresses margins even as order volumes grow. DoorDash users want more complex deliveries, and that’s hitting profits
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on DASH. Wedbush boosted their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DoorDash from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.24.
DoorDash Trading Up 6.8%
NASDAQ DASH opened at $173.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 1.77. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.40 and a 12 month high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.66 and a 200-day moving average of $232.23.
DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.
In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.
