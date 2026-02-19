HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,969 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $31,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 127.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $107.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.49. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $109.79.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

