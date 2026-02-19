United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $136,453,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,219,000 after buying an additional 419,588 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,876,000 after acquiring an additional 364,713 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 715,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,695,000 after acquiring an additional 197,384 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 863.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 152,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,886,000 after acquiring an additional 136,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $476.05 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.98 and a 1-year high of $519.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.84 and a 200-day moving average of $437.55.

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.65, for a total transaction of $10,679,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,900. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 450,714 shares of company stock worth $218,011,238 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTHR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.50.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

