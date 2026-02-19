State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,088 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $282,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,632.40. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $37,979.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 229,449 shares in the company, valued at $20,219,045.88. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BE opened at $157.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.07. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $176.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BE. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

