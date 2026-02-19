JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 282,859 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.42% of MSCI worth $606,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in MSCI by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 67,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting MSCI

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: MSCI CEO Henry Fernandez bought additional company stock (6,000 shares on Feb. 13 at ~$524.18 and a further 800 shares on Feb. 17 at ~$518.95), signaling insider confidence and providing a near-term demand cue. Read More.

MSCI CEO Henry Fernandez bought additional company stock (6,000 shares on Feb. 13 at ~$524.18 and a further 800 shares on Feb. 17 at ~$518.95), signaling insider confidence and providing a near-term demand cue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America initiated coverage with a Buy and a $700 price target, which suggests materially higher upside from recent levels and can attract institutional flows and positive re-rating pressure. (coverage noted 2/17/2026)

Bank of America initiated coverage with a Buy and a $700 price target, which suggests materially higher upside from recent levels and can attract institutional flows and positive re-rating pressure. (coverage noted 2/17/2026) Positive Sentiment: MSCI raised its quarterly dividend to $2.05 and retains a $3.0 billion share repurchase authorization (≈7.1% of shares), both of which support shareholder returns and can underpin the stock’s valuation. Read More.

MSCI raised its quarterly dividend to $2.05 and retains a $3.0 billion share repurchase authorization (≈7.1% of shares), both of which support shareholder returns and can underpin the stock’s valuation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Several fund commentaries reference MSCI benchmarks and international exposures; these are informative for context but are unlikely to be discrete catalysts. Read More.

Several fund commentaries reference MSCI benchmarks and international exposures; these are informative for context but are unlikely to be discrete catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Additional portfolio commentaries mention benchmark performance (Nomura, ClearBridge); useful for macro context but not direct company news. Read More. Read More.

Additional portfolio commentaries mention benchmark performance (Nomura, ClearBridge); useful for macro context but not direct company news. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technical and short-term headwinds: MSCI is trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages, which can trigger selling from technical traders and algos despite positive fundamentals. Read More.

MSCI Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $545.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $572.83 and its 200 day moving average is $565.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $486.73 and a twelve month high of $626.28.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $822.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.51 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 10,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,473,887.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,487,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,250,508.11. This represents a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.42, for a total value of $348,454.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,006.90. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 19,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,957 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $590.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSCI from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $638.00 target price on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $671.78.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

