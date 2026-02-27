Citigroup Inc. Has $20.50 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $20,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 6.9%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $746.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $706.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $663.39. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.89 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 6.96%.EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.43%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EME. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $698.83.

EMCOR Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting EMCOR Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: EMCOR posted an earnings beat: adjusted EPS of $7.19 vs. consensus $6.68 and revenue of $4.51B vs. $4.28B; organic revenue grew ~9.5% and operating margins improved year‑over‑year — evidence of underlying demand and margin leverage. Earnings Beat

EMCOR posted an earnings beat: adjusted EPS of $7.19 vs. consensus $6.68 and revenue of $4.51B vs. $4.28B; organic revenue grew ~9.5% and operating margins improved year‑over‑year — evidence of underlying demand and margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $27.25–$29.25 and revenue guidance of $17.8B–$18.5B; the EPS range implies continued strong full‑year profitability (range includes/exceeds consensus), supporting forward earnings visibility. Press Release

Management set FY2026 EPS guidance of $27.25–$29.25 and revenue guidance of $17.8B–$18.5B; the EPS range implies continued strong full‑year profitability (range includes/exceeds consensus), supporting forward earnings visibility. Neutral Sentiment: EME is cited as a potential beneficiary of the AI data‑center buildout (power, cooling, infrastructure), a thematic tailwind that could boost longer‑term backlog but is uncertain in timing and magnitude. AI Data Center Theme

EME is cited as a potential beneficiary of the AI data‑center buildout (power, cooling, infrastructure), a thematic tailwind that could boost longer‑term backlog but is uncertain in timing and magnitude. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s earnings call / transcript and slide deck are available for detail on backlog, margins and capital allocation; these materials will matter to investors deciding whether the beat and guidance justify the current valuation. Earnings Call Transcript

The company’s earnings call / transcript and slide deck are available for detail on backlog, margins and capital allocation; these materials will matter to investors deciding whether the beat and guidance justify the current valuation. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, shares declined today—likely driven by profit‑taking after a recent run to near the 52‑week high, elevated valuation (P/E ~30) and mixed investor read of guidance versus very high expectations; the stock showed notable pre‑market volatility earlier. Market Reaction

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

