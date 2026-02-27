Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 6,945 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 155.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $40,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
eBay Price Performance
eBay stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $101.15.
eBay Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.
Insider Activity at eBay
In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $80,588.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,693.41. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $374,540.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 91,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,848.74. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 44,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,870 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $94.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.
Check Out Our Latest Report on eBay
Key Headlines Impacting eBay
Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company-led cost actions — eBay said it will cut roughly 800 roles (~6% of its global workforce) to “realign operations” and reinvest in priority areas; the market is treating the move as a near-term cost-saving/efficiency play that supports margins. Ebay slashes 6% of workforce as e-commerce firm realigns operations — Reuters
- Positive Sentiment: Depop acquisition positions eBay for Gen‑Z/resale growth — the $1.2B buy increases exposure to recommerce and younger users, a strategic expansion investors see as revenue and GMV growth potential that can justify reinvestment. Ebay axing 800 jobs after $1.2B Depop acquisition spurs ‘strategic’ restructuring — MSN
- Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings/guide support upside — eBay beat on Q4 EPS/revenue and set Q1 guidance above some expectations, reinforcing the narrative of improving monetization and strong recommerce trends. eBay’s Q4 Earnings Call: Our Top 5 Analyst Questions — Yahoo Finance
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Deutsche Bank raised its price target, adding institutional endorsement that likely helped buying interest. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $118.00 — AmericanBankingNews
- Neutral Sentiment: Legal settlement resolved — eBay and former executives settled a high‑profile harassment/stalking lawsuit, removing a multi‑year legal overhang; this reduces uncertainty but leaves reputational considerations. Couple harassed by eBay employees settle lawsuit against company, ex‑CEO — Reuters
- Neutral Sentiment: Platform engagement/marketing noise — viral listings (Ikea toy, Pokémon Day drops) and promotional events boost traffic/brand engagement but are unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Punch the Baby Monkey’s Ikea Plushie Is Selling for Hundreds on eBay — Gizmodo
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade/expectation cuts — Jefferies trimmed expectations for eBay, which could cap upside if other firms follow or if execution against Depop integration disappoints. Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price — AmericanBankingNews
- Negative Sentiment: Reorg risks — layoffs and integration of Depop carry execution, one‑time charges and culture/retention risk that could pressure costs or growth if mishandled. EBay is laying off about 800 workers, 6% of global workforce — Mercury News
About eBay
eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.
The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than eBay
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.