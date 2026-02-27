Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 6,945 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 155.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $40,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $80,588.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,693.41. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $374,540.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 91,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,848.74. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 44,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,870 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $94.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

