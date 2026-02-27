HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,605 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 27,042 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $19,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in HP by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in HP by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,349 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in HP by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $18.83 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 367.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,089,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,856. The trade was a 22.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $415,306.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196.27. The trade was a 99.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,993. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on HP from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HP from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.23.

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

