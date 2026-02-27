CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Stock Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,965 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $21,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $149.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $174.27.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday. Barclays boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.43.

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

