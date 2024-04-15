ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

MAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $71.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.42. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

