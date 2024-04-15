JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.06.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $182.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $524.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.83 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 779,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,041,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 19,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.