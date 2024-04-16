Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Neill Abrams Buys 42 Shares

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Neill Abrams acquired 42 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.44) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($186.66).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 363.90 ($4.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 342 ($4.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,017 ($12.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 470.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 553.21. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -957.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Ocado Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.