3,148 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 376,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVE opened at $176.74 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.43.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.