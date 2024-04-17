NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 1,039 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

