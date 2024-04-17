NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,764,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,342,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after acquiring an additional 509,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

