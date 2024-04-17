NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,622 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $874.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $838.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.25 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

