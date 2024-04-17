The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $410.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $396.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $395.32 and its 200 day moving average is $365.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.