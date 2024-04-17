Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,134 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD-40 Price Performance

WD-40 stock opened at $231.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.18 and its 200 day moving average is $241.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $278.78.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

