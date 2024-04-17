Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Boosted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 151.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average is $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.14.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

