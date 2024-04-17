Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,494 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,916,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 31,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,816,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,839 shares of company stock worth $32,835,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $154.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $160.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.64.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

