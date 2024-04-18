Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 377 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 711.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 90,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $179.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

