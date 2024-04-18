Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $155.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.63 and a 52-week high of $160.22.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

