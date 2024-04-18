Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $179.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

