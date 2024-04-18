Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,668,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Datadog by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 309,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,198,000 after acquiring an additional 89,019 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $123.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,029.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at $26,166,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 745,984 shares of company stock valued at $95,917,681. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.52.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

