Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 700.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 123,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,890,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,922,000.

XSHQ stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $28.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1189 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

