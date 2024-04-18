Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ECO)

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.67 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ECO opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.46.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a tanker company, engages in the ownership, chartering and operation of oil tanker vessels worldwide. The company also provides various shipping services, such as technical support, maintenance, and insurance consulting services. It operates a fleet of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.

