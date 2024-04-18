Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,684 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $89.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Bank of America raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.