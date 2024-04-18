Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $629,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,667,000 after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,260,000 after purchasing an additional 475,622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,622,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,983,000 after acquiring an additional 615,485 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $188.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $136.24 and a 52 week high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

