ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,170 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

