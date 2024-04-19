Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,373 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Howmet Aerospace worth $52,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $63.50 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

