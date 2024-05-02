Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 900 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,355,000 after purchasing an additional 157,987 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,445,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after purchasing an additional 42,321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 980,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 175,854 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 725,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 323,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 703,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,269,000 after purchasing an additional 62,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Bancorp had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $85,011.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,419.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $74,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Cohn bought 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $85,011.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,419.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

