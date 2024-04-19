Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $51,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.64. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.84%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.