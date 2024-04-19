Strs Ohio Sells 409 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVR alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $2,345,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in NVR by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $7,718.27 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7,708.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,903.36.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 499.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.